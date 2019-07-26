JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Vodafone Idea narrows consolidated loss to Rs 4,873.9 cr in June quarter
Business Standard

JSW Steel Q1 consolidated net profit falls over 56% to Rs 1,008 crore

The company also reported a fall in its total income to 19,953 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 20,577 crore in April-June 2018-19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSW Steel
JSW Steel

JSW Steel on Friday reported a sharp fall of over 56.90 per cent to Rs 1,008 crore in its consolidated net profit during the first quarter ended June 30, due to rise in expenses.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company had clocked Rs 2,339-crore net profit during the same period a year ago.

In April-June 2019, the company's total expenses rose to Rs 18,164 crore from Rs 17,206 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

The company also reported a fall in its total income to 19,953 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 20,577 crore in April-June 2018-19.

Part of $14 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel Ltd has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports among others.
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU