Kayak Investments pares stake in Max Healthcare; sells 84.4 million shares

-
ALSO READ
Realme X7 Max 5G review: Solid package with a bit of something for everyone
A substantial fall in installation of PoS machines in India: Report
As electronic transactions surge, it's boom time for tech fraud fighters
Processing about $1.5 billion transactions a month, says PhonePe
Processing about 1.5 bn transactions a month: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam
-
Kayak Investments Holding, one of the promoter entities of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, on Wednesday sold 8.44 crore shares of the company for Rs 2,956 crore through open market transactions.
The shares were picked up by Veritas Funds Plc, SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund among others.
According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Kayak Investments, an affiliate of private equity major KKR, offloaded 8.44 crore shares of Max Healthcare.
As many as 6.02 crore shares were sold at an average price of Rs 350, while 2.42 crore scrips were divested at Rs 350.13. At these prices, the transactions were valued at Rs 2,955.74 crore.
As of June 2021, Kayak Investments held 47.24 per cent stake or 45.63 crore shares in Max Healthcare.
Max Healthcare settled at Rs 355.75 apiece on the NSE, down 3.77 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU