Kerala: Online booking, payment for liquor from select outlets from Aug 17

-
ALSO READ
People rush as liquor stores reopen in Noida after Covid-19 lockdown
Kerala: Liquor shops witness long queues after lockdown curbs ease
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh govt allows home delivery of liquor amid lockdown
Rules allowing home delivery of liquor in Delhi come into force from today
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
-
: From August 17, people can book and pay online for liquor from select retail outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation.
The step was taken to reduce crowding and queueing at the outlets, a senior official of the Excise Department told PTI on Monday. "To begin with, this facility will be available in select retail outlets in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The customers can choose the liquor brand and make the payment through an application," a source told PTI. The facility would be extended to other outlets soon, he said adding that the customers can book the liquor, pay for it and collect it. The overcrowding and queues outside the outlets selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor was in the news following the filing of two public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court directive to prevent such queues during a pandemic situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU