Kesoram's Rs 2063 cr debt raising via NCDs and OCDs at stiff coupon rates

-
ALSO READ
Kesoram Industries hopes to conclude restructuring process by Dec
Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 100 cr via NCDs on pvt placement basis
HDB Financial Services plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore through NCDs
JK Cement's Q2 net profit jumps almost 3-fold to Rs 221.55 crore
Future Enterprises reports default on interest payments of NCDs again
-
BK Birla Group company, Kesoram
Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said that it has completed raising close to Rs 2,063 crore through NCDs and OCDs to a private placement.
This is apart from debt resolution with the bankers carried out recently where the ailing cement maker converted Rs 144 crore loan into equity, and also issued zero coupon optionally convertible redeemable preference shares to a loan of Rs 449 crore.
The company informed bourses that it has also raised Rs 1,603 crore via NCDs with maturity in February 2026, and optionally convertible debentures amounting to Rs 459 crore.
The yield is in excess of 20 per cent for NCDs and the proposed securities are rated D by Crisil.
The restructuring is expected to ease the liquidity for the company and help turnaround but may prove costly to the management if the company fails to generate enough cash flow from operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU