Infra investment trust IndiGrid plans to raise up to Rs 5,300 cr

-
ALSO READ
IndiGrid unitholders approve KKR as InvIT sponsor with special majority
Decoded: How Sebi's 'risk-o-meter' grading of MF schemes helps investors
Mutual Fund investment in REITs jumps six-fold to Rs 3,972 cr in 2020
Reliance Infra sells 74% stake in PKTCL worth Rs 900 cr to IndiGrid
NCLT okays resolution plan for Reliance Infratel; may entail sale of assets
-
Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Tuesday said its board of investment managers has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,300 crore, including through term loans and issuance of debentures.
A meeting of the board of directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to IndiGrid was held on Tuesday.
At the meeting, the board approved an "enabling resolution to raise funds up to Rs 5,300 crore in one or more tranches to be used for acquisitions, refinancing of existing borrowings and similar other purposes," a regulatory filing said.
The approval is for raising the amount through various sources, including term loans, public and private issuance of non-convertible debentures, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, it added.
It said the draft letter of offer for the proposed rights issue was filed with the stock exchanges on March 15 and the same will remain open for public comments for seven working days.
The board will consider matters related to the rights issue at its meeting on March 23, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU