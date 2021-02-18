L&T arm to build 2 units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

-
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Holdings raises Rs 2,998 cr through rights issue
L&T Heavy Engineering flags off world's heaviest LC-max reactors
L&T Construction secures contract for Mauritius Metro corridor
Larsen & Toubro lowest bidder for Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project
L&T Q3 profit rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,467 cr on record quarterly order inflow
-
The construction arm of L&T has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore to construct the Main Plant Civil Works of the Kudankulam 5 and 6 units.
The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India's first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1,000 MWe (megawatt electrical) each.
In a regulatory filing, L&T said that the scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in a duration of 64 months.
The company is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3 and 4 units in the same premises.
--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU