L&T arm bags 'significant' order from DMRC for Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS

has won a significant order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to design and construct the underground metro project of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.

is the construction arm of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

"The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of has won a significant order from...DMRC, to design and construct the Underground Metro Project of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS," L&T said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the company, the value of significant order falls in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The major scope of work for the project includes design and construction of a 5-km twin tunnel, cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp and four underground stations namely Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU and Neb Sarai with associated works of Aerocity to Tughlaqabad corridor.

A major part of the work is in South Delhi, which is to be completed within 42 months.

The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)