L&T Hydrocarbon is the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has emerged as the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd's two engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) packages, coming up at Barmer in Rajasthan, according to sources.
HRRL opened the financial bids submitted by the 2 bidders (Petrofac and L&T Heavy Engineering) for Petro FCC Package and 3 bidders (Tecnimont+JGC, Petrofac and LTHE) for DFCU Package in December 2020. The combined value for both the packages will be around Rs 13,000 crore. Petrofac's bid got disqualified for both the packages.
HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and government of Rajasthan with an equity participation of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.
The scope briefly involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of two critical process blocks of an 9.0 MMTPA integrated Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex namely Rajasthan Refinery Project. Licensor for both the blocks is TechnipFMC and Project Management Consultant is Engineers India Ltd. The capacity of PFCC is 2.9 MMTPA while DFCU is of 1.0 MMTPA.
LTHE has in the past executed multiple FCC Units and a Naphtha Cracker Complex for IOCL. At present, Cracker Furnace Package for HMEL-Bathinda Dual Feed Cracker is also under execution.
The PFCC and DFCU project corroborates LTHE's contribution to support HRRL in its commitment to bring on board the 1st Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Barmer, Rajasthan.
