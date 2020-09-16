L&T Technology Services, UK's Exponential-e to offer workplace solutions

JUST IN
Airtel partners with STL to build densely fiberised digital network

Business Standard

LTTS announced a partnership with Exponential-e to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on

Wednesday announced a partnership with UK-based Cloud, connectivity and communications services provider, Exponential-e to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment.

LTTS would offer its latest solutioni-BEMS Shield, built on the company's i-BEMS framework, andanchored on Exponential-e's composite SDN carrier grade network & cloud infrastructure.

"The combination of these solutions will accelerate digital transformation of the workplace, across industries through digital technologies and platforms," LTTS said in statement.

LTTS' intelligent building experience management system,i-BEMS is a modular 'system-of-systems' platform that unifies all campus operations under one system and focuses oncreating digital experiences and building optimisation, it said.

i-BEMS Shields digital interface enables temperature detection, face detection and tracking, air quality management, occupancy management and energy management, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 11:50 IST

