Lenders act against Future Retail for missing payments: Report

-
ALSO READ
CAIT urges CCI to revoke approval to Amazon for Future Coupons deal
Competition Commission of India to meet Amazon, Future Coupons on Jan 4
TMS, Ep 33: NPA accountability framework, Kamal Bali Q&A, jewellery stocks
Amazon's internal mails show it misled CCI: Future Retail ind directors
Return of Mao-era coal coupons show China's crisis isn't over
-
Lenders to India's Future Retail have started classifying loans to the retailer as a "non-performing asset" after the company missed payments to the banks, they told the country's Supreme Court in a filing seen by Reuters.
The lenders also said they would be required by law to provision Rs 8,000 crore-Rs 9,000 crore in their books on account of the default by the country's second-largest retailer.
"Lenders have already classified/begun classifying the loan account of FRL as a non-performing asset ("NPA") since the payment was not made within the stipulated time," they said in the filing, reviewed by Reuters.
Future declined to comment.
Being classified as an NPA will raise financial troubles for Future, which has for months tried to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries, but failed to do so because of legal challenges from its partner Amazon.com Inc.
Citing its dispute with Amazon, Future last month challenged its lenders in the top court to avoid facing insolvency proceedings or being classified as a defaulter, after it missed making certain payments on its loans.
Future has failed to complete its $3.4 billion retail asset sale as Amazon has successfully argued before legal forums that the Indian retail giant violated certain non-compete contractual terms the two sides had. Future denies any wrongdoing.
Future has told Indian stock exchanges it was unable to pay Rs 3,500 crore it owed to its lenders on Dec. 31 as it could not sell certain small stores amid the row with Amazon. It had hoped to use a 30-day grace period to resolve the situation, but was not able to do so.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU