LIC adds Rs 1,983 cr in kitty by offloading shares in Siemens, Icra

-
ALSO READ
Expensive valuation likely to keep Siemens stock under pressure
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of opening; offer closes on May 9
-
LIC on Tuesday said it has offloaded its stake in heavy electrical equipment maker Siemens and rating firm Icra for over Rs 1,983 crore.
Corporation's shareholding in Siemens Ltd has diluted from 25,623,599 to 18,412,652 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 7.195 per cent to 5.170 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said in a regulatory filing.
LIC said its holding in Siemens decreased by over 2 per cent from October 14, 2020, to July 18, 2022, at an average cost of Rs 2,701.19 per piece.
This translates into LIC getting over Rs 1,947.81 crore by selling shares of the heavy electrical equipment maker.
Separately LIC said it has reduced its stake in Icra from 5,60,863 equity shares to 3,31,434 shares from September 6, 2021, to July 18, 2022, at an average cost of Rs 1,541.85, garnering Rs 35.37 crore from the sale.
LIC scrip closed at Rs 688.75 apiece on BSE, down by 1.09 per cent from the previous close.
The scrip of Siemens ended 1.03 per cent lower at Rs 2,686.15, while Icra stock closed 0.17 per cent up at Rs 4,053.35.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU