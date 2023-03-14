JUST IN
Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug
Business Standard

LIC appoints Tablesh Pandey as managing director, effective April 1

Pandey will replace present managing director B C Patnaik, it said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said it has elevated Tablesh Pandey, executive director of the company, as its managing director.

His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Pandey will replace present managing director B C Patnaik, it said.

LIC presently has four managing directors.

Pursuant to a government notification, "Tablesh Pandey, Executive Director, LIC of India, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC vice B C Patnaik with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office on or after 1st April, 2023...," the company said.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:31 IST

