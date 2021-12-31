CCI approves 96.42 per cent equity acquisition in Jindal Power by Worldone

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Thursday it has approved the acquisition of 96.42 per cent equity shareholding in Limited by Worldone Private Limited.

Worldone Private Limited (Worldone) is an investment holding company which has in various listed and unlisted Limited (JPL) is primarily engaged in the business of generating thermal power by using coal as a fuel source.

The Proposed Combination relates to the acquisition of 96.42 per cent equity shareholding in JPL by Worldone. The relevant markets associated with the transaction are (i) Market for coal-based thermal power generation in India (ii) Market for power transmission in India, the Competition Commission of India said in a statement.

