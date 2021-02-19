LIC Housing Finance disburses Rs 1,331 cr of loans via mobile app

-
ALSO READ
Max Financial net profit jumps 54% to Rs 227 cr in December quarter
Regulator unveils framework for lawyers, consultants and others at GIFT
Budget 2021 sops likely to bring rupee trading from offshore to GIFT
Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio
Paytm FY20 revenue rises to Rs 3,629 crore on increased transactions
-
LIC Housing Finance on Friday said it has disbursed Rs 1,331 crore worth loans through its mobile banking app in the last one year.
It said the 'Homy' app facilitated 14,155 customer home loan applications since its launch on February 14.
More than 7,300 of these customers have had their home loans sanctioned. Of these, loans were disbursed to 6,884 customers amounting to Rs 1,331 crore so far, it said in a release.
We are thrilled with the massive customer response received over the past year and aim to work towards the ultimate objective of organizing and automating every facet of customer interaction under Project RED (Reimagining Excellence through Digital transformation), LIC Housing Finance MD and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said.
The lender's rate of interest starts from a low of 6.90 per cent for loans up to Rs 15 crore depending on CIBIL score.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU