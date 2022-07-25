Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug

-
-
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received an approval from the US Health regulator to market generic medication to treat high blood pressure.
The Mumbai-based company said it has received the nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets.
The company's product is the generic equivalent of Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc's Edarbi tablets.
As per IQVIA MAT data, Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 101 million in the US.
