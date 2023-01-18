Lupin launches combination drug for patients with heart failure conditions

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches drug to treat heart failure in India
World Heart Day: Doctors say lifestyle, dietary change must for good health
Research identifies new prognostic biomarker for heart failure patients
Lupin posts net profit of Rs 130 cr in Q2, revenue rises to Rs 4,145 cr
Glenmark pharma launches generic version of Novartis' heart failure drug
-
Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched a combination drug for patients with heart failure (HF) conditions.
The company said it has introduced Sacubitril and Valsartan under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin, in strengths of 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg, in India.
In India, HF remains one of the most prevalent causes of death in patients suffering from chronic heart failure and the estimated prevalence ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million, the drug maker said in a statement.
Valentas and Arnipin are indicated to reduce repeated hospitalisation and the risk of cardiovascular death among adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure.
"The launch of Valentas and Arnipin aligns with this commitment and offers patients an important treatment option and fulfils an unmet need, while reducing the cost of therapy," Lupin President - India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU