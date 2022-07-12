Madhulika Bhaskar gets additional charge as NIACL CMD for three months

The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) on Tuesday said its General Manager Madhulika Bhaskar has been given additional charge as CMD for a period of three months.

The tenure of Atul Sahai as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of the company had ended on February 28, 2022 following his superannuation.

"...Ministry of Finance vide their notification dated 12th July, 2022 has conveyed the approval of the competent authority, for entrusting financial and administrative powers and functions of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD)... to Madhulika Bhaskar, General Manager, NIACL, on additional charge basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Her appointment is for a period of three months with effect from the date of assumption of charge or till a regular appointee takes over, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it added.

Stock of closed at Rs 82.25 apiece on BSE, up by 1.86 per cent from its previous close.

