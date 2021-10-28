Mahindra Finance Q2 net jumps over three-fold to Rs 1,103 crore

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Finance raises Rs 225 crore through bond issuance
Blue Star net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 31.45 crore in September qtr
Analysts see 16-23% YoY PAT growth, margin contraction for TechM in Q1
Mahindra Defence Systems bags Indian Navy contract worth Rs 1,349.95 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 consolidated net loss after tax at Rs 332 cr
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Thursday reported an over three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,103 crore for the September quarter, boosted by healthy operating performance and reversal of impairment cost.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 353 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Total income declined by 4 per cent to Rs 2,951 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against Rs 3,071 crore in the year-ago period, Mahindra Finance said in a release.
"Healthy operating performance together with reversal of impairment cost led to a significant sequential recovery in profits after tax which stood at Rs 1,023 crore during the quarter as against PAT of Rs 304 crore during the corresponding quarter last year," it said.
Standalone income was down by 5 per cent at Rs 2,522 crore.
The gross NPA showed smart recovery from 15.5 per cent in June to 12.7 per cent in September, thereby releasing Rs 1,002 crore from the impairment cost provisions, it added.
"The overheads to average assets were higher at 2.7 per cent as the economic activity and collection efforts intensified in Q2," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU