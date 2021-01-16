Mahindra Group registers interest to seek Covid-19 vaccines for employees

-
Diversified Mahindra Group on Friday said it has registered interest to seek COVID-19 vaccines for its employees, as per priorities and sequence to be specified by the government.
The farm equipment-to-aerospace conglomerate said it would take the responsibility for the inoculation of its employees rather than have the government subsidise them.
"We have registered our interest to seek vaccines for our employees, in accordance with the priorities and sequence to be specified by the government," a Mahindra Group spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson further said, "We believe it is our duty to take responsibility for the inoculation of our employees, rather than have the government subsidise them."
India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive against coronavirus.
The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase, according to the health ministry.
Mahindra Group has presence in over 100 countries, employing over 2.5 lakh people.
