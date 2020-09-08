Marelli awards multi-year automotive software engineering contract to Wipro

-
ALSO READ
Infosys to acquire US-based Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million
Infosys extends support for GovHack 2020 in Australia, New Zealand
At home in a coronavirus world: IT companies manage change and disruption
Capgemini COO Thierry Delaporte becomes new Wipro CEO and MD
Wipro suspends Q1FY21 revenue guidance as coronavirus crisis hits business
-
Wipro Ltdand Marelli on Tuesday
announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.
Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.
The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realise its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said in a statement.
As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its 'EngineeringNXT' framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli.
Also, it will help improve Marelli's operational efficiency and expedite launch of cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions, the statement said.
Detlef Juerss, Executive Vice President - Chief Commercial, Engineering & Technology Officer, Marelli, said: "Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally.
The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU