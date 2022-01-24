Markets regulator Sebi proposes framework to regulate ESG rating providers

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
Hindustan Zinc gets down to check rising coal costs, meet ESG commitment
ESG integration in business will help create long-term value: EY India
Uptick in ESG India assets, as value rises nearly three-fold year-on-year
India Ratings launches ESG relevance disclosure on rated companies
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed a framework to regulate ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) rating providers that seeks to allow credit rating agencies and research analysts to provide such services.
In its consultation paper, Sebi has proposed that Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs)and research analysts with a minimum net worth of Rs 10 crore would be eligible to be accredited as a ESG Rating Provider or ERP.
A listed entity that intends to avail an ESG rating can obtain the same from only an accredited ERP.
Sebi has also proposed that ERPs should specifically mention the domain to which the product is related. For example, carbon risk ratings should not be referred as ESG ratings.
It, further, has proposed that ERPs should offer at least one of the ratings products -- ESG impact ratings, ESG corporate risk ratings or ESG financial risk ratings -- and any other ESG related rating products, which may be appropriately labelled.
In order to avoid any confusion among stakeholders, it has been proposed that ERPs should always use proper terminologies for the products offered by them.
Since the activities of ERPs are typically not subject to regulatory oversight at present, increasing reliance on such unregulated ESG rating providers in securities markets raises concerns about the potential risks it poses to investor protection, the transparency and efficiency of markets, risk pricing, and capital allocation, among others, Sebi said.
Moreover, a lack of transparency in this area gives rise to the risk of green washing and misallocation of assets which could lead to infirmity in such ESG ratings and a consequent lack of trust thereof.
"Therefore, there arises an imperative need, more than ever before, to ensure that the providers of such products operate in a transparent and regulated environment that balances the needs of all stakeholders," Sebi noted.
An ERP should prominently disclose on its website and in the ESG rating reports, the rating scale (symbols and their definitions) used by the ERP.
Additionally, an ERP should ensure consistency in the application of its ESG rating scale.
An ERP should prominently display on its website and in ESG rating reports the type of ESG rating product (whether impact-based or risk-based). It should disclose its rating methodology for all its products on their websites while maintaining a balance with respect to proprietary or confidential aspects of the methodologies.
With regard to the rating process, Sebi has proposed that ERP should follow a proper rating process and ensure consistency in application of its methodology for the same product (as publicly disclosed) across ESG ratings assigned by it.
Every ERP should have professional rating committees, comprising members who are adequately qualified and knowledgeable to assign a rating.
In addition, each ERP should formulate a detailed policy on managing conflict of interest and such a policy should be prominently disclosed on its website.
Sebi has also proposed that ERPs should be mandated to follow a 'subscriber-pay' business model. While investors may be the primary source of revenue in a 'subscriber-pay' model, a subscriber may include an issuer as well.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments on the consultation paper from public till March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU