Meesho to hire over 450 people this year to scale technology team

Digital commerce platform Meesho on Monday said it aims to onboard more than 450 people this year to strengthen its technology team.
Meesho has doubled the strength of its tech team in 2021, owing to the phenomenal growth witnessed by the business in the year gone by, a statement said.
The company has expanded its technology team to 325 (as of December 2021) to further enhance its technology stack and support the growth of the business at scale, it added.
"Meesho plans to further bolster the current size of the tech team by ~2.5-3X in the upcoming year...By the end of this year, we aim to have more than 750 employees in the tech team, approximately 450 more. Upper limit hasn't been decided yet," it said.
The company, which has more than 1,700 employees, is looking to add another 1,500 this year overall.
Meesho's technology team comprises two main divisions -- Engineering and Data Science.
Meesho, inherently a technology business built on the asset light model, does not have warehouses, an inventory or a logistics arm.
In September last year, Meesho had announced raising USD 570 million (about Rs 4,235.2 crore) in funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group, and more than doubled its valuation to USD 4.9 billion. Its investors also include Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook.
