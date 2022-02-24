British retailer Marks & Spencer launches homeware collection in India

-
ALSO READ
Myntra forays into luxury segment, unveils Myntra Luxe on its app
Myntra has a big opportunity for democratising fashion through tech: CEO
Spencer's Retail Q3 loss narrows to Rs 27 cr; revenue down 7% at Rs 624 cr
Myntra festive sale eyes 60 mn visitors, is ready for 15K orders a minute
Walmart's Myntra to host biggest fashion sale event of festive season
-
British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday announced the launch of its homeware collection in India across its select stores and the website, apart from e-commerce channel partners AJIO and Myntra.
The company is targeting urban consumers through its homeware collection, said Marks & Spencer Reliance India Managing Director James Munson.
Munson added that after the pandemic, people have a new-found connection to their homes.
The collection will offer products in beddings, bathrooms, wellness and dining category, according to a statement.
"We are targeting urban consumers who are quality connoisseurs and are seeking value for their money. Those who aspire for contemporary and beautiful homes and yet want solutions that are designed to last using materials sourced with care," he said.
Marks & Spencer operates through a 51:49 joint venture in the Indian market with Reliance Retail.
"After the pandemic, people have a new-found connection to their homes and M&S Homeware is here to fulfil the need.
"This sector is growing at a fast pace in India and as a country with a large base of young population, we feel consumers have higher disposable income today. They are seeking a better lifestyle and are redoing their spaces often," Munson said.
This increased consciousness for upgraded living spaces has been further fuelled with the exploration of global trends and increased usage of various e-commerce platforms in search of their perfect space, he said.
Marks & Spencer has over 1,500 stores worldwide including Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU