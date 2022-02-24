British retailer Marks & Spencer launches homeware collection in India

British retailer on Thursday announced the launch of its homeware collection in India across its select stores and the website, apart from e-commerce channel partners AJIO and

The company is targeting urban consumers through its homeware collection, said Reliance India Managing Director James Munson.

Munson added that after the pandemic, people have a new-found connection to their homes.

The collection will offer products in beddings, bathrooms, wellness and dining category, according to a statement.

"We are targeting urban consumers who are quality connoisseurs and are seeking value for their money. Those who aspire for contemporary and beautiful homes and yet want solutions that are designed to last using materials sourced with care," he said.

operates through a 51:49 joint venture in the Indian market with Reliance Retail.

"After the pandemic, people have a new-found connection to their homes and M&S Homeware is here to fulfil the need.

"This sector is growing at a fast pace in India and as a country with a large base of young population, we feel consumers have higher disposable income today. They are seeking a better lifestyle and are redoing their spaces often," Munson said.

This increased consciousness for upgraded living spaces has been further fuelled with the exploration of global trends and increased usage of various e-commerce platforms in search of their perfect space, he said.

Marks & Spencer has over 1,500 stores worldwide including Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

