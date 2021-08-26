Meity Startup Hub, Paytm to launch programme to support deep-tech startups

-
ALSO READ
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
Ex-director seeks to stall $2-bn Paytm IPO, company calls it harassment
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
Paytm's key management personnel likely to be named in its DRHP
-
Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with IT ministry's startup hub to scale deep-tech startups by providing access to platform, knowledge series, experts, resources, and larger community of stakeholders.
The collaboration also focuses on fostering partnerships with incubators, accelerators, investors, offering a startup toolkit to solve payments, distribution and growth challenges for early stage startups.
Ministry of Electronics and IT senior director of Innovation and IPR AK Garg said Meity Startup Hub, through its association with Paytm, aims to build a strong deep-tech startup ecosystem by providing support for the path-breaking, solution-oriented innovators.
"Paytm's entrepreneurial DNA, strong focus on responsible scaling, futuristic product-orientation, and deep-tech in-house expertise represents a combination of resources and conducive environment for Indian startups to learn, grow and scale the heights of success globally," Garg said.
The collaboration will also provide mentorship and guidance through a unicorn talk series which aims to inspire new entrepreneurs to build unicorns out of India, providing subsidised payment gateway services with a view to handhold the startups in the course of their business journey.
"Paytm's partnership with MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) will bring numerous benefits for the Indian startup ecosystem. It will aid India's startups by providing them access to mentorship, networking and business opportunities," Paytm senior vice-president Praveen Sharma said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU