Meru Mobility Tech ties up with loyalty and rewards programme InterMiles

Cab-hailing service provider Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with loyalty and rewards programme, InterMiles.
Through the partnership, a host of Meru services, including airport transfers, car rentals and point-to-point transfers will be available on the InterMiles platform, said the company, which is a part of the Mahindra group.
"The tie-up with InterMiles means any programme member can now book flights, hotels and surface transport all in one place and as a part of one overall trip," Meru Mobility Tech Founder and Managing Director Neeraj Gupta said.
Stating that safe end-to-end transport solutions have assumed new importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "the credibility of our two brands will inspire trust among programme members and reassure them at a stressful time for travel. Moreover, it will expand Meru's footprint and potentially open the company up to a much wider customer base."
InterMiles MD & CEO Manish Dureja said, "through our association with Meru, we reiterate our commitment towards broadening our programme partner portfolio to make our members' experiences with us more rewarding and meaningful."
InterMiles members can now earn Miles, accelerate their growth of tier status and gain from new tier benefits of the programme through their daily commute, he added.
Through the partnership, InterMiles programme members will be able to book the services of Meru through app and web and they will be eligible to earn 10 miles on every Rs 100 spent on top of the base fare and a special offer of 50 per cent off for their first ever booking, the statement added.
