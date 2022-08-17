Cross-posting Reels from Instagram to FB now possible; Twitter to update

-
ALSO READ
Instagram announces new features, expands Reels duration to 90 seconds
Instagram launches Enhanced Tags on Reels to boost creator recognition
Instagram says it is testing on a change to turn video posts into Reels
Meta crosses $1 billion annual revenue run rate for Reels ads: Zuckerberg
Meta to pay creators up to $4,000 for original content on Facebook Reels
-
With an aim to enhance user experience, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new features and updates to Reels, including cross-posting from Instagram to Facebook.
On the microblogging site Twitter, the photo-sharing platform's head Adam Mosseri announced the new Reels updates.
"We are launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content -- 'Add Yours' Sticker, IG-to-FB Crossposting, FB Reels Insights," Mosseri captioned the video posted on Twitter.
With the tap of a button, the new update allows users to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook.
Mosseri also mentioned that the Add Yours sticker that became popular in Stories is now coming to Reels on Instagram and Facebook.
All qualifying creators on the platform will soon have access to the Facebook Stars tipping function. They will also have access to more Reels insights via Creator Studio.
Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that it will soon begin testing new 'ultra-tall photos'.
The company said it will introduce support for slimmer, taller 9:16 screen ratio photos to help them fill the entire screen as users scroll through the app's feed.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU