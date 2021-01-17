Metropolis Healthcare to buy Hitech Diagnostic Centre in a cash, stock deal

-
ALSO READ
Diagnostics players post healthy returns on quick rebound in business
Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis: Here's how healthcare stocks look on charts
Healthcare services stocks rally; Thyrocare up 35% in 2 days post Q2 update
Diagnostic firm SRL appoints Anand K as new chief executive officer
Thyrocare, Dr Lal PathLabs: Healthcare stocks can rally more, charts show
-
Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Sunday said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd in a cash and stock combination deal, to strengthen its leadership position in southern India.
The company's board has approved the acquisition partly by way of cash consideration of Rs 511 crore and partly by issuance of up to 4,95,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 2 each on a preferential basis, to the promoter group of Hitech, MetropolisHealthcare said in a regulatory filing.
"The cash consideration will be funded through internal accruals and debt of up to Rs 300 crore," it added.
S P Ganesan, its promoter and founder, will be part of the leadership team for the next few years toenable a smooth transition and integration with Metropolis, the filing said.
By the acquisition, Metropolis will get an access to 31 laboratories, including three NABL- and ICMR-accredited laboratories and 68 collection centres of Hitech. The acquisition is expected to be completed within three months, it added.
Metropolis Healthcare Managing Director Ameera Shah said, "In line with the strategy to grow, gain market share and increase B2C (business-to-consumer) revenues in focus cities, we are acquiring Hitech Diagnostic Centre which will strengthen our leadership position in the South India market."
Objective of Metropolis with the acquisition is to increase its market share in focus cities of Chennai and Bengaluru and become leaders in some tier-2 towns in southern India, she added.
"We will capture the mid-segment of the market, increase our B2C revenue contribution and leverage scale benefits through cost synergies," Shah said.
Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Promoter S P Ganesan said Metropolis is the right brand to carry forward the legacy of Hitech. "We shall ensure a smooth integration of Hitech's business with Metropolis to increase the value for the combined entity through cost synergies and create a much stronger consumer brand in South India."
The acquisition will allow Metropolis to increase its B2C business in focus cities of Chennai andBengaluru. It will benefit through optimisation of operational costs in the areas of procurement, supply chain, administration and support resource, laboratory network and back officeinfrastructure, Metropolis Healthcare said.
It will further allow Metropolis brand to make deeper inroads in different customer segments across key markets in South India, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU