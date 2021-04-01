MG Motor India sees retail sales of 5,528 units in March on robust demand

India on Thursday reported retail sales of 5,528 units in March, its highest ever monthly sales riding on robust demand.

The company had sold 1,518 units sold in March last year, when COVID-19 induced lockdown affected sales.

In March this year, the company said it clocked the highest-ever sales for its SUV Hector and ZS EV during. With the continued momentum, the carmaker now has a waiting period of up to 2-3 months for most of the models, India said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, India, Director Sales, Rakesh Sidana said, "The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines."



While the Hector received over 6,000 bookings during the month, the premium SUV Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment, he added.

"MG ZS EV's increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience," Sidana said.

However, he said,"We are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the the second wave of covid. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)