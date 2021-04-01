Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed Additional Director of Britannia

The Board of Industries has appointed former Reserve Bank Governor as the company's Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director.

He has been appointed as the Additional Director with effect from March 31 for a five-year period.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 31st March, 2021, approved the appointment of Dr. Urjit Patel, as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director with effect from 31st March, 2021 for a term of 5 years i.e., upto 30th March, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," Industries said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

fulfills the criteria of independence as required under the provisions of the Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Further, it also said that Patel is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority.

He was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during September 2016-December 2018.

