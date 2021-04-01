Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed Additional Director of Britannia

-
ALSO READ
Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.4% YoY to Rs 452 cr
Britannia declines 5% as Q2 revenue slightly misses analysts' expectations
Britannia trades nearly 1% higher ahead of Q2 nos; here's what to expect
Britannia Q3 preview: Analysts see 20%YoY jump in PAT, 9% volume growth
Britannia shifts focus to small packs as in-home consumption tapers
-
The Board of Britannia Industries has appointed former Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel as the company's Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director.
He has been appointed as the Additional Director with effect from March 31 for a five-year period.
"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 31st March, 2021, approved the appointment of Dr. Urjit Patel, as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director with effect from 31st March, 2021 for a term of 5 years i.e., upto 30th March, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Urjit Patel fulfills the criteria of independence as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Further, it also said that Patel is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority.
He was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during September 2016-December 2018.
--IANS
rrb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU