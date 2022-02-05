Micro gold savings app Jar raises $32 million led by Tiger Global

-
ALSO READ
Fintech firm Cred to offer employees new programme for wealth creation
Velocity raises $20 mn in funding round led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures
Fintech firm CRED valued at $4 bn after $250-mn funding round
2am VC plans to invest $10 mn in over 50 Indian startups by 2022-end
Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top startups in India, finds LinkedIn survey
-
Fintech startup firm Jar on Friday said it has raised USD 32 million (about Rs 240 crore) in a Series A round funding led by Tiger Global.
Rocketship.vc, Third Prime, Stonks, Force Ventures and existing investors, including Arkam Ventures and WEH, also participated in the new round.
Angel investors, including Klarna founder Victor Jacobsson, Suleman Ali of Ali Capital, Shamir Karkal, founder of Sila Money, Byron Ling of Cannan Partners, Joel John of Ledger Prime and Italic founder Jeremy Cai, also participated in the round, Jar said in a statement.
"We will be using the fund for growth, building teak and venturing into other financial services," Jar co-founder and CEO Nishchay AG said.
The Series A round follows a USD 4.5 million Seed funding in late August.
The fintech firm focuses on building savings and investment habits of users. The Jar app saves a tiny amount each time a user makes a transaction and puts some money aside as an investment in the digital gold.
"Users' investments in digital gold are backed by physical gold of the same amount and they can choose to withdraw that much gold or liquidate their investments at any time,'' the statement said.
Launched in June 2021, the app claims to have over 4 million and records 100 transactions every minute across India.
"What we have found is that once people build familiarity with investments, they build a habit to invest more. A habit and discipline is clearly being formed and we see a jump of 20 per cent in investments month over month by users," Nishchay said.
Once the Jar users get more comfortable with investing in digital gold, the startup will offer them more financial instruments to diversify, the company said.
The startup will also deploy the capital to offer users lending and insurance, it added.
Jar is bringing new users into the online investing space, starting with digital gold as the first product. We are bought into Jar's mission of helping users build a daily savings habit, and we're excited to partner with the team as they scale to millions of customers," Tiger Global partner Alex Cook said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU