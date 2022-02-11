Microsoft brings new feature to integrate LinkedIn profiles to Teams

-
Tech giant Microsoft has announced that Teams will soon support an integration with LinkedIn that allows users to see their colleague's profiles within one-to-one chats.
Through this feature, users can get to know more about their co-workers through the course of their onboarding or even while working on a special project.
"The feature is expected to roll out in March 2022 and will be generally available to all global users across Microsoft Teams web and desktop versions," the company said in a statement.
Users can access LinkedIn profiles in Teams without connecting their LinkedIn and Microsoft accounts.
"But if you choose to connect these accounts, you can discover more about a person in any one-on-one chat in Teams," the company said.
"Find out what you have in common with them, see your degrees of connection, and connect on LinkedIn without leaving Teams," it added.
This allows data from a user's Microsoft apps to be shared with LinkedIn to customise their LinkedIn experience. LinkedIn will import and store contacts but won't send invites without the user's permission.
