WhatsApp for iOS to show profile pictures in notifications: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, this feature is starting to roll out for iOS beta testers of WhatsApp as long as they are running iOS 15 and version 2.22.1.1 of the app.
The feature will display the profile picture of a person in notifications and one will see DPs in notifications for both individual and group WhatsApp chats.
"WhatsApp is releasing profile photos in notifications for people that use at least the 2.22.1.1 beta on iOS 15. Since this feature has been enabled to some beta testers, it may be needed some time before being enabled for your WhatsApp account," WABetaInfo wrote on its page.
Meanwhile, the company has recently brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts from seeing a user's last seen and online status.
The feature will allow WhatsApp users to set their "last seen" status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people.
This new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS-enabled devices.
--IANS
wh/dpb
