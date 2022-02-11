OPPO collaborates with Reliance Jio in conducting 5G test on latest device

-
Leading smartphone company OPPO on Friday announced that it has successfully conducted a 5G standalone and non-standalone network trial in collaboration with Reliance Jio.
The ultra-fast and low-latency 5G trial on Reno7 Series was successfully concluded in a demo set-up.
The results showcased lag-free 4K video streams, super-fast uploads and downloads, the company said in a statement.
"Technology such as 5G is altering how the world communicates today and tests like these will further consolidate our efforts in the industry and provide the best value proposition for our customers," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said in a statement.
The 5G connected Reno7 device was able to achieve good throughput in Jio 5G test setup.
The site infrastructure and network provider Jio carried out these tests by utilising the allocated mid-band trial spectrum, the company said.
Having developed a 100 per cent home-grown and comprehensive broadband solution, which is cloud-native and digitally managed, Jio is at the forefront of the 5G rollout.
The Indian government is set to open 5G spectrum auction this year, eying the mass-level 5G roll-out in 2023.
Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India has been set at Rs 28,999 for the lone 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. The device is now available for pre-order.
It comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood, the device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a 4500mAh battery packed inside the device.
