MMRDA awards Rs 30 bn contract to BEML for rolling stock on 3 corridors

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced Saturday that BEML has bagged the contract to supply rolling stock on Metro corridors 2A, 2B and 7 at a cost of Rs 30.15 billion.
The contract was awarded to BEML at lowest cost in the country at rake per car of Rs 79.8 million, excluding taxes, the state government body said in a statement.
"The competitive bidding has yielded MMRDA a saving of Rs 11 billion with respect to DPR provisions. Our focus will now be on speedy delivery," Metropolitan commissioner R A Rajeev said.
The delivery of the first prototype train set, with coaches being manufactured in India, is expected next year.
The total completion time is 200 weeks and 12 trains will be supplied every quarter by BEML after prototype clearance, it said.
Seven firms -- domestic and international -- had submitted bids for supplying 378 coaches for Dahisar-to-D N Nagar Metro-2A and Andheri (East)-to-Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridors.
These firms included Hyundai Rotem, Korea, Bombardier India and Bombardier Germany, CRRC Corporation, Bharat Earth Movers (BEML), Titagarh Wagons and Titagarh Firema, Alstom Transport India and Alstom SA and CAF India and CAF, Spain.
