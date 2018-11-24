Jet Airways suspends complimentary lounge services to JetPrivilege members

Cash-starved private carrier has temporarily suspended its complimentary lounge services to platinum and gold members travelling in economy class, as it battles high operations cost due to increased and falling

The revised complimentary lounge access policy, which is not applicable for flights operated by its codeshare partner carrier, will come into effect from December 1, said in a communication to customers on its website.

"Effective December 1, we have revised our complimentary lounge access policy for guests travelling in economy. Complimentary lounge access for platinum athe nd gold members travelling in economy will be temporarily suspended," it said.

Queries sent to spokesperson on this issue remained unanswered.

These services, however, will continue to be provided to customers travelling in the first and business class across Jet Airways domestic and international network, the airline said.

The move comes weeks after (TFS), the firm that operates the lounge at Mumbai airport, discontinued the facility for due to non-payment of dues.

The Naresh Goyal-controlled full-service carrier, partially owned by Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi, has posted a net loss of Rs 12.61 billion in the September quarter, as the tough operating environment for the aviation industry continues to impact.

This was the third successive quarterly loss for Jet Airways, which is struggling to raise capital to keep itself afloat.

"In view of this extremely challenging operating environment, we at Jet Airways have had to take some unprecedented steps," the airline said in the communication.

One such step is suspension of these services for platinum and gold members of travelling in economy class, it added.

Last week, airline chief executive officer Vinay Dube had said it was in "active discussion" with various investors to secure sustainable financing to navigate through current headwinds and create long-term growth.

The airline also said in the communication that Silver tier members starting their journey or transiting through Abu Dhabi will not be able to enjoy complimentary lounge access at Abu Dhabi airport.