Mondelez India ups Bournvita game, now offers new variant to women

The country’s No.2 health drinks brand Bournvita from Mondelez India will now have a new variant for women, coming at a time when the overall market is seeing churn. Rival brands such as Horlicks and Complan are up for sale and industry sources say this is the best time for Bournvita to consolidate its position, which has for long enjoyed significant equity among mothers and kids. “The last big launch was when we introduced Bournvita Lil Champs for toddlers in 2009.

Bournvita for Women is a big leap. We are addressing nutritional needs of women, including calcium, iron, ...