Money is needed in the hands of people to sustain demand: Harsh Singhania

After a decade of relative calm since the 2008 Great Recession, global economy is again engulfed in a serious downturn. The distressing signals that faced the world before the crisis unfolded in the autumn of 2008 are visible again.

Global growth is pegged below 3 per cent, slowest since the crisis, with all major economies experiencing deep slowdown. From upswing to slowdown Two years ago, 3 out of 4 economies experienced growth acceleration, however now only one out of 10 countries would experience growth upsurge. The slowdown is not just limited to advanced economies, but has ...