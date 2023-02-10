JUST IN
Adani Group reels after report from US based short-seller Hindenburg
Business Standard

Moody's maintains ratings of 8 Adani cos, changes outlook on 4 to negative

Affirmation of APSEZ's issuer ratings considers the company's strong market position as the largest port developer and operator in India by cargo volume and its strong liquidity and financial profile

Topics
Moody's | Moody's Rating | Adani Group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the ratings of eight Adani Group companies, changing the outlook on four to 'negative' from 'stable', a company statement said. The rating firm kept the 'stable' outlook for the other four firms.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

