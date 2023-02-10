Adani Wilmar to be dropped from S&P BSE IPO indices: Asia Index Pvt Ltd

JUST IN
Topics
Adani Group | Asia Index | S&P

Reuters 

Adani Group, Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Asia Index Pvt Ltd said on Friday Adani Wilmar Ltd will be dropped from the S&P BSE IPO index.

Asia Index, which is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and India's BSE Ltd, said the reconstitution will be effective from Feb. 20.

 

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:51 IST

