Morepen Laboratories Q4 net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 27 cr

Drug firm on Tuesday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 26.76 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.02 crore for the corresponding period of financial year 2019-20.

Its consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 290.76 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 39.53 per cent against Rs 208.38 crore a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of were trading 4.95 per cent lower at Rs 65.25 apiece on BSE.

