MRF posts over 12-fold increase in net profit at Rs 166 crore in Q1

Tyre major on Monday posted over 12-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 166 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,184 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 2,461 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21, said in a regulatory filing.

shares were trading 3.16 per cent up at Rs 82,020.25 apiece on BSE.

