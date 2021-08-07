Divi's Labs reports 13% jump in net profit at Rs 557 cr in Q1

-
ALSO READ
Project pipeline, ongoing expansion offer revenue visibility for Divi's
Divi's Labs Q4 net profit jumps 29% at Rs 502 crore on robust sales
Divi's Lab Q4 net profit rises 25% to Rs 488 cr, aided by low base
Divi's Laboratories shares jump 4% after robust Jan quarter earnings
Strong growth prospects drive Divi's Laboratories earnings upgrades
-
Drug maker Divi's Laboratories on Saturday posted a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,748 crore in the June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Forex gain for the current quarter stood at Rs 20 crore as against a gain of Rs 5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU