JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

DHFL seeks loan dues of Rs 112 cr from Pune-based realtor, guarantors
Business Standard

MRPL shareholders approve fund raising of up to Rs 5,000 cr via debentures

Shares of the company closed at Rs 28.85 a unit on BSE, down by 0.86 per cent

Topics
MRPL | non-convertible debentures

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MRPL Q4 net profit up 15.7 per cent in fourth quarter

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Friday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through debentures.

"...we inform that the shareholders in the 324 Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2020 approved to raise funds upto Rs 5,000 crore through issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ Bonds, through a special resolution," MRPL said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 28.85 a unit on BSE, down by 0.86 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 00:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU