Huawei launches advertisement campaign showing its commitment for India

Chinese telecom gear maker on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for

The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country.

" launched advertisements reiterating to be 'As Committed As Ever' to India's digital journey. The commitment, supported by its three business groups, focuses on its vision of building a strong Digital India," according to a statement.

It added that the images in the creative pay homage to key cultural icons of India, celebrating the diverse culture of this ancient nation. "Along with the advertisements, will also release a video narrating its two-decade dynamic journey in the country."



Huawei started a direct presence in 20 years ago with the launch of its research and development centre in Bengaluru.

"As an ICT (information and communication technology) global leader, we have brought our expertise to help the Indian ecosystem grow and integrate it into the global value chain for a self-reliant India," Huawei Chief Executive Officer David Li said in a statement.

He added that the 20 years are testimony to Huawei's commitment to deliver secure networks, creating jobs and contributing to India's economic growth.

"Huawei is with India, for India," Li said.

The company commemorated the occasion with a new 20-year anniversary logo.

"Its colours are inspired by India's national bird, the peacock, while the flowing lines and swirl of myriad hues of the 'Zero-0' symbolise India's essence unity in diversity of cultures, ethnicity and people, a dynamic nation perpetually evolving and growing," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)