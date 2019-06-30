My favourite campaign is MuscleBlaze's 'Tum Nahi Samjhoge': Shrenik Gandhi

Which is your favourite campaign and why? Tum Nahi Samjhoge by MuscleBlaze stood out for me. I have chosen it primarily for its approach to inducing action.

The general thumb rule while planning a campaign is to create a communication that directly speaks to your target audience. But with Tum Nahi Samjhoge, the brand spoke to the outsiders also and told them about the need for their community to connect with its tribe. At the core was a powerful insight into human nature, the compulsions that drive its target audience, the instincts that dominate their actions, the unspoken ...