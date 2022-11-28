JUST IN
NBCC gets Rs 271 cr order in stalled projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has got work orders worth Rs 271.62 crore in projects of erstwhile realty firm Amrapali Group

Topics
NBCC | Amrapali Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amrapali

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has got work orders worth Rs 271.62 crore in projects of erstwhile realty firm Amrapali Group.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has got an order of Rs 42.44 crore for construction of balance works /left out works of Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana.

NBCC got an another order of Rs 229.18 crore for "special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida".

The order value mentioned is including of PMC (project management consultancy) charge and excluding of GST.

NBCC has undertaken the completion of many residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida under the aegis of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and supervision of the Supreme Court.

NBCC shares closed marginally down by 0.12 per cent at Rs 41.10 on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 23:03 IST

`
