NCLAT rejects Liberty House plea to stay Bhushan Power's resolution process

The (NCLAT) today turned down the plea of UK-based to stay the resolution process of and Steel.

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal, headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, directed the committee of creditors (CoC) to go ahead with the resolution process.

At present, the lenders of and Steel (BPSL) are in the process of finalising the bids.

Earlier, lenders of BPSL had rejected the resolution plan submitted by citing delay, following which the UK-based group had moved the (NCLT).

The NCLT had on April 23 directed BPSL's lenders, led by PNB, to consider the bid submitted by

This order was later challenged by Tata Steel, another resolution applicant of BPSL, before NCLAT.