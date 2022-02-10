NDTV net profit up 31.6% to Rs 29.87 crore in December quarter

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday reported a 31.64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.69 crore during the October-December quarter a year-ago, said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.94 per cent to Rs 116.36 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 105.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

NDTV's total expenses were at Rs 84.12 crore, up 2.08 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 82.40 crore.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 117.25 on BSE, up 1.34 per cent from the previous close.

