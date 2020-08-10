JUST IN
Equitas Small Finance Bank net profit flat at Rs 60 crore in June quarter
NDTV reports 55% drop in net profit to Rs 7.55 crore for June quarter

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.55 crore for the quarter ended June

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Media firmNew Delhi Television Ltd(NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.55 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.66 crore during the April-June period a year ago,NDTV said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations dropped 33.68 per cent to Rs 72.73 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 109.67 crore earlier.

Total expenses fell 54.68 per cent to Rs 64.64 crore as compared to Rs 93.96 crore in Q1 FY20.

Shares ofNDTV settled at Rs 34.55 on BSE on Monday, down 0.29 per cent.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 22:29 IST

