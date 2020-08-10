NDTV reports 55% drop in net profit to Rs 7.55 crore for June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Punjabi to Bangla: TV channels bet on regional languages for success
Finance Ministry to issue fresh notice to NDTV following SC verdict
Television, digital ads grow at 40% and 60% of pre-Covid levels: Experts
Reliance rejig of media business makes Sony merger less likely, say experts
DD viewership grew 16% in 2019 riding on network's English news channel
-
Media firmNew Delhi Television Ltd(NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.55 crore for the quarter ended June.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.66 crore during the April-June period a year ago,NDTV said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations dropped 33.68 per cent to Rs 72.73 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 109.67 crore earlier.
Total expenses fell 54.68 per cent to Rs 64.64 crore as compared to Rs 93.96 crore in Q1 FY20.
Shares ofNDTV settled at Rs 34.55 on BSE on Monday, down 0.29 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU