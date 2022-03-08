Nita Ambani launches women empowerment platform 'Her Circle' in Hindi

-
Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, on Tuesday announced the expansion of women empowerment platform 'Her Circle' into multilingual space, with the launch of its Hindi app.
'Her Circle' was launched by Nita Ambani a year ago and has already become India's fastest growing digital platform for women with a reach of 42 million, Reliance Foundation said in a statement.
"On International Women's Day this year, Nita M. Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation announced that Her Circle, a unique initiative that synergises women's power with the power of digital revolution is now expanding into the multilingual space with the launch of a Her Circle Hindi app today," the statement said.
Speaking at the launch of the Hindi app, Ambani said, "Her Circle is an evolving platform meant for all women, irrespective of region and language. I want our reach and support to expand un-hindered".
She added: "And to reach more women in their language of ease, we are first launching Her Circle in Hindi. We go live in March 2022 and I hope it gets as much love as the English platform has received till now.
Her Circle's first-year milestones cover a series of goals across digital usage and networking.
Elaborating about the platform, the release said thousands of job opportunities curated and listed for users have connected them to the right career choice. Extensive masterclasses on how to become a professional makeup artiste, food stylist, fitness trainer, dog trainer, radio jockey have found serious takers.
Personalised trackers for fitness and nutrition, fertility, pregnancy as well as finance have been used by 1.50 lakh subscribers free of cost.
"With 30,000 registered entrepreneurs on our network, we have a community of women looking to collaborate and rise together," the release said.
In addition to the launch of the Hindi App, Ambani marked the first anniversary of 'HerCircle' by featuring on its digital cover and giving an exclusive interview.
